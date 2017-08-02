Liquid glitter iPhone cases recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Liquid glitter iPhone cases recalled

f you iPhone case consists of liquid glitter, it may be under recall.

Mixbin Electronics is recalling about 263,000 liquid glitter mobile phone cases in the U.S. for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7.

They were sold in various styles and colors through Amazon, Henri Bendel, Mixbin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria's Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June of this year.

Liquid and glitter can leak from the cases and there have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns, including 19 in the U.S.

One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn.

Another reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body, and hands.

In addition, 11,400 were sold in Canada and 400 in Mexico.

MixBin Electronics can be reached toll-free at 855-215-4935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.getmixbin.com for more information. 

