Liquid glitter iPhone cases recalled

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

First safe repair of disease-causing gene in human embryos

f you iPhone case consists of liquid glitter, it may be under recall.

Mixbin Electronics is recalling about 263,000 liquid glitter mobile phone cases in the U.S. for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7.

They were sold in various styles and colors through Amazon, Henri Bendel, Mixbin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria's Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June of this year.

Liquid and glitter can leak from the cases and there have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns, including 19 in the U.S.

One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn.

Another reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body, and hands.

In addition, 11,400 were sold in Canada and 400 in Mexico.

MixBin Electronics can be reached toll-free at 855-215-4935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.getmixbin.com for more information.

WPTV