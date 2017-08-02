Venezuela vote count allegedly manipulated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Venezuela vote count allegedly manipulated

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) -- The CEO of the voting technology company Smartmatic says the results of Venezuela's election for an assembly to rewrite the constitution were tampered with.

Antonio Mugica told reporters in London on Wednesday that there was a discrepancy of 1 million votes between the turnout figures announced by the government and those recorded by his systems.

Mugica said "it is therefore with the deepest regret that we have to report that the turnout figures on Sunday, 30 July, for the Constituent Assembly in Venezuela were tampered with."

Smartmatic was a company created by Venezuelans that provided electronic voting machines used during the administration of the late President Hugo Chavez.

In recent years it has branched out to provide the same services to countries across the world, while continuing to provide support for elections in Venezuela.

