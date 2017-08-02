Police: Teen broke into cruiser, stole guns

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A teenager is in custody after weapons and ammo were stolen from a Fort Pierce police cruiser and the vehicle was ransacked and vandalized.

Police say the teenager's arrest stems from a call in late March when Port St. Lucie officers were called to investigate reports of shots being fired in a residential neighborhood.

Police said they found the cruiser in a driveway with its doors open. They said a window was broken and it was doused with bleach.

A Fort Pierce police officer said missing was his gun rack that held his Bushmaster AR15 rifle along with a Glock handgun, 2 rifle magazines with ammo and 2 Glock magazines with ammunition. Also taken was a tint meter and a laptop.

While processing the scene blood samples were taken from broken glass.

Police said it led them to a 15-year-old boy on probation.

Monday Port St. Lucie police said when they went to the youth's house he tried to get away but they captured him after a chase.

Police say he faces charges of armed burglary to a vehicle, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm, felony criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, resisting officers without violence, and violation of probation.