Police: Teen broke into cruiser, stole guns - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Teen broke into cruiser, stole guns

A teenager is in custody after weapons and ammo were stolen from a Fort Pierce police cruiser and the vehicle was ransacked and vandalized.

Police say the teenager's arrest stems from a call in late March when Port St. Lucie officers were called to investigate reports of shots being fired in a residential neighborhood.

Police said they found the cruiser in a driveway with its doors open. They said a window was broken and it was doused with bleach.

A Fort Pierce police officer said missing was his gun rack that held his Bushmaster AR15 rifle along with a Glock handgun, 2 rifle magazines with ammo and 2 Glock magazines with ammunition.  Also taken was a tint meter and a laptop.

While processing the scene blood samples were taken from broken glass.

Police said it led them to a 15-year-old boy on probation.

Monday Port St. Lucie police said when they went to the youth's house he tried to get away but they captured him after a chase.

Police say he faces charges of armed burglary to a vehicle, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm, felony criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, resisting officers without violence, and violation of probation.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.