Chopper makes hard landing at Sikorsky

A helicopter made a hard landing at the Sikorsky Development Flight Center in Palm Beach County Wednesday morning.

An S-97 Raider helicopter was hovering during a test flight when the hard landing happened, according to a spokesperson for Lockheed Martin.

The aircraft is a next-generation light tactical prototype helicopter capable of carrying six troops and external weapons and is capable of flying at 10,000 feet in 95 heat, according to the Lockheed Martin website.

Two people were on board and neither was injured, Lockheed Martin said.

The incident is under investigation.

 

 

