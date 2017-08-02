39 Area schools on 'low 300' list required to extend hours next - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

39 Area schools on 'low 300' list required to extend hours next year to provide more reading time



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Thirty-nine area schools are on this year’s “low 300” list and will have to extend school hours next year.

The list contains the 300 schools in the state with the lowest reading scores.

State law requires school districts to provide extra reading time at these schools.

Twenty-nine of the underperforming schools are in Palm Beach County, four are in St. Lucie County, three in Okeechobee County, two in Indian River County and one in Martin County.

In twelve of the area schools less than one out of four students were reading at grade level.

The lowest score was at Belle Glade Excel Charter School where one out of every sixteen students was reading at grade level.

The school districts will have to spend extra money to pay teachers for the extended hours. The school day will be extended by a half-hour.

Find out if your school is on the list. The number beside a school's name is the percentage of students reading at grade level.

