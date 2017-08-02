39 Area schools on 'low 300' list required to extend hours next year to provide more reading time

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

First safe repair of disease-causing gene in human embryos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Thirty-nine area schools are on this year’s “low 300” list and will have to extend school hours next year.

The list contains the 300 schools in the state with the lowest reading scores.

State law requires school districts to provide extra reading time at these schools.

Twenty-nine of the underperforming schools are in Palm Beach County, four are in St. Lucie County, three in Okeechobee County, two in Indian River County and one in Martin County.

In twelve of the area schools less than one out of four students were reading at grade level.

The lowest score was at Belle Glade Excel Charter School where one out of every sixteen students was reading at grade level.

The school districts will have to spend extra money to pay teachers for the extended hours. The school day will be extended by a half-hour.

Find out if your school is on the list. The number beside a school's name is the percentage of students reading at grade level.

