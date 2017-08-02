Video shows car hitting woman, son at ATM - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Video shows car hitting woman, son at ATM

The Boynton Beach police have released a graphic surveillance video that shows a woman driving her car into a mother and her son at an ATM in Boynton Beach.

WPTV is only showing the portion of the video up to the point of impact.

The Monday crash sent both victims to the hospital with critical injuries. The woman had to have her leg amputated, while her son had a broken arm and leg.

The driver, Louise Szakacs, 81, was cited for careless driving. More charges are possible.

Investigators are trying to determine

The victims, Diane Power ,63, and her son Thomas Power, 32, are reportedly in good condition.

Investigators are trying to determine why Szakacs jumped the curb and hit the pair, instead of stopping in the parking space.

 
