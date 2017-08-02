Video shows car hitting woman, son at ATM

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Story Video: Click here

The Boynton Beach police have released a graphic surveillance video that shows a woman driving her car into a mother and her son at an ATM in Boynton Beach.

WPTV is only showing the portion of the video up to the point of impact.

The Monday crash sent both victims to the hospital with critical injuries. The woman had to have her leg amputated, while her son had a broken arm and leg.

The driver, Louise Szakacs, 81, was cited for careless driving. More charges are possible.

Investigators are trying to determine

The victims, Diane Power ,63, and her son Thomas Power, 32, are reportedly in good condition.

Investigators are trying to determine why Szakacs jumped the curb and hit the pair, instead of stopping in the parking space.