Boynton votes to allow medical marijuana sales

Boynton votes to allow medical marijuana sales

The Boynton Beach City Commission voted Tuesday night to give staff direction to begin drafting an ordinance that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries.

The vote came down to 3-2 in favor of allowing dispensaries with no restrictions.

Mayor Steven Grant says the council had three options: vote to allow dispensaries with no restrictions, change the current land development zoning for pharmacies to be able to restrict marijuana dispensaries, or ban the dispensaries altogether.

Since the state passed legislation to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries, towns, cities, and counties have had the option to allow them under state guidelines or ban them.

Under state law, a medical marijuana dispensary will have to be treated like any pharmacy and can be located anywhere a pharmacy can. 

