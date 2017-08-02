Boynton votes to allow medical marijuana sales

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

The Boynton Beach City Commission voted Tuesday night to give staff direction to begin drafting an ordinance that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries.

The vote came down to 3-2 in favor of allowing dispensaries with no restrictions.

Mayor Steven Grant says the council had three options: vote to allow dispensaries with no restrictions, change the current land development zoning for pharmacies to be able to restrict marijuana dispensaries, or ban the dispensaries altogether.

Since the state passed legislation to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries, towns, cities, and counties have had the option to allow them under state guidelines or ban them.

Under state law, a medical marijuana dispensary will have to be treated like any pharmacy and can be located anywhere a pharmacy can.