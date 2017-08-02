Invasive New Guinea flatworm surfaces in Florida

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A nasty-looking worm is making its way throughout Florida, just a year after the invasive species entered the state.

Now, local pest control companies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are confirming a report of the New Guinea flatworm found in Loxahatchee.

Jeannie Tilford is usually hunting for cane toads while she runs her local business,Toad Busters.

"Thousands of invasive species here. Florida is a great place for things to survive," she said in an interview with WPTV on Wednesday.

But lately, she's been dealing with another nuisance.

"I am holding two New Guinea flatworms," she said, wearing protective gloves.

She found several of them at her friend's house in Loxahatchee.

"They're pretty gross. And they have toxic slime, that if you get it on your skin, it will actually cause an allergic reaction," said Tilford.

The flatworm comes from the South Pacific. Last year, it somehow slithered into Miami through plant shipments.

"When we get plants from nurseries from Miami, which is a big port of entry, those plants and flatworms come in on the plants, you put the plant in your garden and you've now transplanted an invasive species into your area," said Tilford.

Jamie Vasquez with Tropical Pest Control in West Palm Beach said it's the same worm that transmits the deadly rat-lungworm parasite.

"If a rodent infestation occurs in your house, and they chew through the a/c vents in your house, they can defecate in the vents and that can transmit to human also through air particles," he said.

So keep an eye on your kids and pets in the yard. When your kids come inside, make sure they wash their hands.

"It's really easy to be working in the garden and not wash your hands and have contact with eggs of this species," said Tilford.

The worms like to hide in areas with lots of moisture. Experts recommend the surefire way to kill the worm is by pouring boiling water on it.

"You're killing the worm and you're drying it up," said Tilford. "Some people right away want to think, 'Oh let me throw bleach down or poisons on it.' You're adding more things to the ground and if it doesn't have an effect on the worm, it's not going to help."

While FWC tracks its spread, Florida and Hawaii are so far the only states with the worm.

"They are a-sexual. They can mate on their own. They don't need much! They're resilient," said Vasquez.

If you find a flatworm, take a picture and contact FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 1-888-IVE-GOT1 (1-888-483-4681).



There's also a map that shows where the flatworm has been spotted throughout Florida by clicking here.