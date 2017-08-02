Judge Santino on trial for election misconduct

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Palm Beach County Judge Dana Santino took the stand herself Wednesday.

Santino is accused of blasting her opponent, Gregg Lerman, in last year’s election for county judge.

The Florida Judicial Qualification Commission asked Santino about her campaign ad that said Lerman only represents “murders, rapists, child molesters, and other criminals.”

“I sincerely apologize to you, Greg Lerman, and I sincerely apologize to the criminal defense bar,” Santino said.

Santino admitted in court that the ad was wrong. She said she did not approve the ad from her campaign manager, Richard Giorgio, and pulled it when she learned about it.

“I went against my better judgment and more than anything for people to think that that’s who I am is the worst,” a tearful Santino said.

"Your attitude sounds like you should be excused because you were tired...That's far from reality" panelist to Judge Santino. pic.twitter.com/8yQD9Uh406 — Jennifer Tintner (@JenniferTintner) August 2, 2017

Lerman fired back against Santino outside of court, saying she should lose her job.

“I think she needs to be removed from the bench,” Lerman said.

Santino beat Lerman by 15,000 votes, according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

The commission will make a recommendation to the Florida Supreme Court in 30 to 45 days. The Supreme Court will then decide Santino’s fate.

“You can’t cheat and win,” Lerman said. “You can’t win at any cost. There has to be a sanction for that.”