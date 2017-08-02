Manhunt ends in armed robbery arrest

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

After nearly four hour manhunt, Stuart police department arrested Chalin Merrihew, 41, for armed kidnapping, armed robbery with a firearm, and additional pending charges.

The manhunt began when the suspect was reported for robbing a Florida Outdoors RV Center at gunpoint, and stealing a handful of RV keys with intentions of stealing an RV.

Chief Dyess, following up on an earlier suspicious person call near the armed robbery location, found the suspects' descriptions matched. Chief Dyess said they were able to find some evidence tying the suspicious person to the armed robbery and detectives were able to get video images from the suspicious person call.

Stuart Police Officer Bill McGighan found the suspect’s vehicle parked at a gas station.

Merrihew was arrested and transported to the Martin County Jail.