Manhunt ends in armed robbery arrest

After nearly four hour manhunt, Stuart police department arrested Chalin Merrihew, 41, for armed kidnapping, armed robbery with a firearm, and additional pending charges.  

The manhunt began when the suspect was reported for robbing a Florida Outdoors RV Center at gunpoint, and stealing a handful of RV keys with intentions of stealing an RV.

Chief Dyess, following up on an earlier suspicious person call near the armed robbery location, found the suspects' descriptions matched. Chief Dyess said they were able to find some evidence tying the suspicious person to the armed robbery and detectives were able to get video images from the suspicious person call.

Stuart Police Officer Bill McGighan found the suspect’s vehicle parked at a gas station. 

Merrihew was arrested and transported to the Martin County Jail.

 

