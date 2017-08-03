Sweet Bamboo recalls children's pajamas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sweet Bamboo recalls children's pajamas

Sweet Bamboo is recalling children’s two-piece woven pajama sets because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

The recall involves children’s 50% polyester and 50% viscose from bamboo, woven two-piece, short-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets.

The sets were sold in four colors: dark blue gingham, light blue gingham, purple gingham and black pin dot. The tops have white buttons down the front and the bottoms have an elastic waistband.

The sets were sold in sizes 12 to 18 months, 18 to 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5 and 6 years at Children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at www.mysweetbamboo.com from February 2016 through May 2017 for about $40. 

Sweet Bamboo asks parents to immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact Sweet Bamboo toll-free at 888-408-2822 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at www.mysweetbamboo.com for a full refund.
 

