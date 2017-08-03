Sweet Bamboo recalls children's pajamas

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Sweet Bamboo is recalling children’s two-piece woven pajama sets because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

The recall involves children’s 50% polyester and 50% viscose from bamboo, woven two-piece, short-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets.

The sets were sold in four colors: dark blue gingham, light blue gingham, purple gingham and black pin dot. The tops have white buttons down the front and the bottoms have an elastic waistband.

The sets were sold in sizes 12 to 18 months, 18 to 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5 and 6 years at Children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at www.mysweetbamboo.com from February 2016 through May 2017 for about $40.



Sweet Bamboo asks parents to immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact Sweet Bamboo toll-free at 888-408-2822 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at www.mysweetbamboo.com for a full refund.

