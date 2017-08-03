Alfred Angelo will not fulfill dress orders - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Alfred Angelo will not fulfill dress orders

There's more bad news for brides who ordered dresses from now bankrupt bridal retail chain, Alfred Angelo.

It looks like you may need to find that perfect wedding dress all over again.

In a statement on its website, the company says it will no longer fulfill dress orders.

Alfred Angelo says it tried to fulfill all dress orders after filing for bankruptcy in July, however, "It has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible."

Sudden store closings sent brides across the country into a panic, including here at the company's Boynton Beach location.

Some brides were able to get their dresses, but others are now left empty handed.

If you did not get your dress and believe you are owed money, you can file a claim on the company's website, http://www.alfredangelo.com/

There will be a hearing in bankruptcy court later this month.

