Alfred Angelo will not fulfill dress orders

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
There's more bad news for brides who ordered dresses from now bankrupt bridal retail chain, Alfred Angelo.
It looks like you may need to find that perfect wedding dress all over again.
In a statement on its website, the company says it will no longer fulfill dress orders.
Alfred Angelo says it tried to fulfill all dress orders after filing for bankruptcy in July, however, "It has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible."
Sudden store closings sent brides across the country into a panic, including here at the company's Boynton Beach location.
Some brides were able to get their dresses, but others are now left empty handed.