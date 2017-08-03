Foster father arrested in death of Florida girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Foster father arrested in death of Florida girl

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) -- A foster father in Florida has been arrested in the death of a 13-month-old child.

Cape Coral police Capt. Tony Sizemore announced that U.S. marshals arrested 38-year-old Gregory Dustin Todd on Tuesday. He's charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child. He's accused in the death of Mackenzie Fewox, who died Jan. 29.

Sizemore didn't say how the little girl died. He told reporters Todd quickly became a focus of the police investigation, adding that he was "in charge of the care and custody" of the child.

The family was in the process of adopting the child. Sizemore said it was a familial adoption, meaning instead of being placed in the care of the state, Mackenzie was placed with family.

Records don't indicate whether Todd has a lawyer.

Associated Press 2017

