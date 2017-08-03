Foster father arrested in death of Florida girl

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) -- A foster father in Florida has been arrested in the death of a 13-month-old child.

Cape Coral police Capt. Tony Sizemore announced that U.S. marshals arrested 38-year-old Gregory Dustin Todd on Tuesday. He's charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child. He's accused in the death of Mackenzie Fewox, who died Jan. 29.

Sizemore didn't say how the little girl died. He told reporters Todd quickly became a focus of the police investigation, adding that he was "in charge of the care and custody" of the child.

The family was in the process of adopting the child. Sizemore said it was a familial adoption, meaning instead of being placed in the care of the state, Mackenzie was placed with family.

Records don't indicate whether Todd has a lawyer.