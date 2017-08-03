PBSO: Man sent 11-year-old girl nude photo - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Man sent 11-year-old girl nude photo

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- A Loxahatchee man is under arrest after deputies say he sent sexually explicit text messages and a naked photo of himself to an 11-year-old girl.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) detective, who is a part of a national task force known as the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children, received a sworn statement from the girl claiming that 22-year-old Cristian Murcia Araujo sent her inappropriate text messages and a photo.

The girl told the PBSO detective that Araujo told her she was pretty, asked if she had a boyfriend and requested a full body picture.

The girl says she responded negatively, telling Araujo, "No, don't you know I am 11 years old and you have a girlfriend."

The girl told the detective that Araujo then sent her a photo of his genitals and a fully clothed image of himself.

According to PBSO, a controlled phone call was conducted between the girl's mother and Araujo.

During the phone call, PBSO says Araujo made the following statements: "I know what I did was wrong" and "she asked me for the picture." When the mother asked why he would send a picture of his genitals to an 11-year-old, even if she asked for the photo, Araujo replied, "Because I'm an idiot."

When the detective reviewed the contents of Araujo's cell phone, she observed a very sexually explicit text message conversation between him and the girl.

The detective says Araujo admitted to having a sexually explicit conversation with an 11-year-old girl and sending her pornographic images of himself.

Cristian Murcia Araujo is charged with 1 count of solicitation of a child, 1 count of misused of a 2-way communication device, and 1 count of transmission of material harmful to a minor.  He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.