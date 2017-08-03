Sexton Plaza closed as police work Hazmat call - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sexton Plaza closed as police work Hazmat call

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Vero Beach Police are working a Hazmat situation in the area of Sexton Plaza (located at Ocean Drive and Beachland Drive).

Police say spilled pool chemicals caused the situation.

The public is advised to avoid the area for at least the next couple of hours while people are evacuated.

