Body found along I-95 in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Body found along I-95 in West Palm Beach

A body was found in bushes along the on ramp from Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard to SB I-95 Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It says a lawn maintenance crew found the body of a man in bushes around 8:30.

It's unclear if foul play is suspected.

One lane is blocked on the entrance ramp.

A crime scene unit was dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Story updated to clarify the discovery was made along an on ramp.

