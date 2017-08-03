Chlorine leak causes Vero hotel, plaza to close - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chlorine leak causes Vero hotel, plaza to close

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Sexton Plaza and a hotel were closed for a time after a chlorine leak at a nearby Holiday Inn Thursday morning.

Investigators say a hose used to transfer chlorine to the hotel pool broke and created chlorine vapor in the air.

5 hotel workers complained of exposure to the fumes and were treated at the scene.

 

