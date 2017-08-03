Bridal shop that refused lesbians is threatened

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.

Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov .

Help wanted: NASA seeking planetary protection officer to save Earth from aliens

It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) -- The owners of a Pennsylvania bridal store say they've received threats after refusing to sell a wedding gown to a lesbian couple.

The police chief in Bloomsburg tells the Press Enterprise of Bloomsburg (http://bit.ly/2v2HNXI ) the owners of W. W. Bridal say they've been threatened after telling the couple to shop elsewhere on July 8.

The lesbian couple took to social media to vent, and their story was widely shared.

Police Chief Roger Van Loan says the alleged threats ranged from a prank moving van sent to the store to threats of bodily harm. Police are investigating.

Shop co-owner Victoria Miller says they're only accepting pre-arranged customers until they "feel it is safe" to reopen.

W. W. Bridal also created controversy in 2014 for refusing to serve lesbians.

At the time, Miller said providing two women dresses "for a sanctified marriage would break God's law."

