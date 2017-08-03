Official Rules: Jurassic Quest Contest

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Jurassic Quest Contest

Promotion Description. The promotion begins on 8/3/17 at 1:20 p.m. and ends at 8/4/17 at 11:00 a.m. Entries must be received by 8/4/17 by 11:00 a.m. EST. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

1. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Florida who live in PALM BEACH, MARTIN, ST. LUCIE, INDIAN RIVER, OKEECHOBEE, BROWARD, MIAMI-DADE OR MONROE COUNTIES, Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., Fox 29 WFLX TV, Retirement Systems of Alabama, Duffy's and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion.

2. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion, beginning 8/3/17 and ending 8/4/17: leave a comment below the Jurassic Quest post on the WFLX FOX 29 Facebook page stating your favorite dinosaur. Two winners will be randomly selected. All entries become the property of sponsor(s), and sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

3. Grand Prize: 4 tickets for one day admission to Jurassic Quest at the South Florida Fairgrounds on August 4-6 2017. By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that Fox 29 WFLX-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that Fox 29 WFLX-TV may release entrant's personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. Fox 29 WFLX-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant's personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

4. Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

5. How the Prize is Awarded. Two winners are randomly selected from all qualified entries. Winners are not eligible of redeeming prize if they have won a Fox 29 contest in the past 30 days. One winner per household. Winner must come to Fox 29 Lobby during normal business hours to pick up prize.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Valid driver's license, proof of social security number and valid age as required by law is required to claim the prize. The winner will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility before delivery of prize, or the prize will be forfeited. Winner must take possession of their prize within 30 days of winning, or prize will be forfeited. All federal, state and local income taxes are sole responsibility of the winner. WFLX is not responsible for incidental expenses, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Fox 29 WFLX TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner will receive a Form 1099 from Fox 29 WFLX TV if Fox 29 WFLX TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration by winner. Winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, winner acknowledges that Fox 29 WFLX TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, copyright infringement, invasion of privacy, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize, however caused.

10. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by Fox 29 WFLX TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by Fox 29 WFLX TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) may substitute a prize of equal value. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion.

10. Winner. For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Fox 29 WFLX 1100 Banyan Blvd. West Palm Beach Florida 33401

