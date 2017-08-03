Pet of the Week Diamond

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Diamond. She's a 8-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Diamond:

You usually don't think "low-maintenance" when you hear the name Diamond, but that's exactly what I am. I'm no girly girl, and I'm certainly no prima donna. I'm just an easy-going lady looking for a life of leisure. They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but this Diamond doesn't care if you're a girl or a boy - all I ask is for a cozy blanket (I'm a PRO at nap taking), lots of belly rubs (they're my FAVORITE), and a stockpile of yummy treats (I HEART food). Now the Doc is gonna say to go easy on the treats, apparently I'm a tad on the pudgy side. I'll admit I could lose a few pounds, but it's not like I've been mistaken for a beached whale…a manatee maybe, but not a whale. I kid, I kid. A girl's gotta have a sense of humor about these things. Exercise really isn't on my list of favorites, but add some treats to the mix and now you've got my attention - WILL RUN FOR FOOD. So grab some low-cal treats, take me down the street and give 'em a toss all the way home! So what do ya say, can this Diamond be your new best friend?

I'm a sponsored Dolly's Dream dog. Adopt me and we'll go home together with an ID tag, leash, collar, harness, training crate, dog bed, toys, training treat bag, food and water bowls and 7 months of pet insurance. Wow, huh?! Lots of goodies for you and me, and even a waived adoption fee! Meet with an Adoption Coordinator to learn more.

Learn more about Diamond here.

Learn more about the Dolly’s Dream Adoption Program here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.