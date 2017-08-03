Jimmy Porter Jr. faces attempted murder charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jimmy Porter Jr. faces attempted murder charges

A Belle Glade man is facing an attempted murder charge after deputies say he walked up to and shot another man back in July. 

On July 25th, around 7 P.M., deputies found a man with a gunshot wound, while responding to a shooting in the area of SW 6th Street and SW Avenue D. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, investigators say. An investigation led detectives to Jimmy Porter, Jr., 19.

Porter was booked into the Palm Beach County jail today and is being held on no bond. He will be in court tomorrow.

