Jimmy Porter Jr. faces attempted murder charges

Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov .

Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov .

It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A Belle Glade man is facing an attempted murder charge after deputies say he walked up to and shot another man back in July.

On July 25th, around 7 P.M., deputies found a man with a gunshot wound, while responding to a shooting in the area of SW 6th Street and SW Avenue D. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, investigators say. An investigation led detectives to Jimmy Porter, Jr., 19.

Porter was booked into the Palm Beach County jail today and is being held on no bond. He will be in court tomorrow.