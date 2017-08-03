Deputies looking for man who tried luring girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies looking for man who tried luring girl

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is alerting citizens to an incident that occurred just after 5pm today near Clayton Street in the Golden Gate area.
The sheriff’s office was notified that an unidentified man driving through the area signaled to an 11-year old female to come to his vehicle. The female did not approach the car and ran home to notify her mother. A neighbor also witnessed this event, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The subject is described as a white male in his 50’s or 60’s wearing a light blue shirt collared shirt. The vehicle is described as a newer model 4-door Mazda with a Florida tag. If you see this vehicle, please contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 220-7170.

 

Deputies have flooded the area with extra patrols and we are conducting sex offender checks as a precaution, according to the sheriff's department.
