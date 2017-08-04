Belle Glade man faces attempted murder charges

Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov .

Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov .

It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A Belle Glade man is facing an attempted murder charge after deputies say he walked up to and shot another man back in July.

On July 25th, around 7 P.M., deputies found a man with a gunshot wound, while responding to a shooting in the area of SW 6th Street and SW Avenue D.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, investigators say. An investigation led detectives to 19-year-old Jimmy Porter, Jr.

Porter was booked into the Palm Beach County jail today and is being held on no bond. He will be in court tomorrow.