Person fatally struck by a train in West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A person died after being hit by a train in West Palm Beach Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. near Flamingo Drive and Dixie Highway.

The identity of the person is unknown at this time and investigators have not yet released details on the incident.

