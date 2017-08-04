Back-to-school new conference to be held today

Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov .

Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov .

It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Story Video: Click here

The first day for students in Palm Beach County is a week away. Friday the superintendent is getting everyone ready with his back to school news conference.

This will be Dr. Robert Avossa's third school year as school's superintendent. During TeacherFest, a welcome party for new teachers, Avossa could speak about the importance of getting kids engaged and using every minute to do it.

Avossa has pointed out problems with student attendance and tardiness. In Palm Beach County, 12% of elementary students missed 11 or more days of school before the end of first semester last year. In many cases Avossa says sickness and emergencies were rarely to blame.

This year 29 schools will see longer days. Class time is being extended by half an hour for extra reading time. This state mandate was put in place to help schools beef up low reading scores.

During Friday's news conference we could learn more about improvements made to the district's transportation department. A busing meltdown two years ago caused many to be late. Palm Beach County is adding 78 new buses and has hired a safety specialist.

WPTV was told the district's GPS bus tracker will remain inactive this year. Parents have long awaited its roll out after they say it "failed" during its rollout in 2015.

