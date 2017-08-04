Save big: Tax-free school shopping this weekend

Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov .

Help wanted: NASA seeking planetary protection officer to save Earth from aliens

It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

Florida man banned from beach after passing out 'sugardaddy seeking sugarbaby' cards

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge in 'Harry Potter', dies at 91

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Whether you're shopping for the kids or yourself, the savings can add up.

WPTV's Back to School Expo is this Saturday from 10-4 at the Mall at Wellington Green.

During this time, qualifying items will be exempt from sales tax:

Clothing up to $60 each item

This includes garments and accessories.

Shoes up to $60 per pair

Note that, as with clothing, only items costing less than $60 will ring up tax-free.

School supplies up to $15 each

Personal computers up to $750

And certain computer-related accessories up to $750 each item.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;

School supplies item selling for more than $15;

Books that are not otherwise exempt;

Personal computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes;

Rentals or leases of any eligible items;

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items; or

Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

For examples of eligible items in each category, visit the state's webpage here.