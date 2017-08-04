Save big: Tax-free school shopping this weekend - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Save big: Tax-free school shopping this weekend

Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Whether you're shopping for the kids or yourself, the savings can add up.

Related: WPTV's Back to School Expo is this Saturday from 10-4 at the Mall at Wellington Green. Details and schedule for entertainment and WPTV personality appearances here.

During this time, qualifying items will be exempt from sales tax:

Clothing up to $60 each item
This includes garments and accessories.

Shoes up to $60 per pair
Note that, as with clothing, only items costing less than $60 will ring up tax-free.

School supplies up to $15 each

Personal computers up to $750
And certain computer-related accessories up to $750 each item.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

  • Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;
  • School supplies item selling for more than $15;
  • Books that are not otherwise exempt;
  • Personal computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes;
  • Rentals or leases of any eligible items;
  • Repairs or alterations of any eligible items; or
  • Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

For examples of eligible items in each category, visit the state's webpage here.

