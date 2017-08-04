2 Ejected, driver dies in I-95 crash

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

Florida man banned from beach after passing out 'sugardaddy seeking sugarbaby' cards

Florida man banned from beach after passing out 'sugardaddy seeking sugarbaby' cards

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Two people were ejected and one of them died when their vehicle crashed and overturned on I-95 in St. Lucie County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

David C. Costume, 17, of Palm Bay was driving southbound on the interstate near mile marker 138 when he lost control, FHP said.

His Land Rover Range Rover L538 veered across the southbound lanes, struck a guardrail in the median, veered to the west and overturned on the shoulder, troopers said.

Costume and an 18-year-old passenger were ejected, according to investigators.

Costume died at the scene, the other ejected passenger and a third passenger received minor injuries, according to a traffic report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.