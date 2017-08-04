2 Ejected, driver dies in I-95 crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Ejected, driver dies in I-95 crash

Two people were ejected and one of them died when their vehicle crashed and overturned on I-95 in St. Lucie County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

David C. Costume, 17, of Palm Bay was driving southbound on the interstate near mile marker 138 when he lost control, FHP said.

His Land Rover Range Rover L538 veered across the southbound lanes, struck a guardrail in the median, veered to the west and overturned on the shoulder, troopers said.

Costume and an 18-year-old passenger were ejected, according to investigators.

Costume died at the scene, the other ejected passenger and a third passenger received minor injuries, according to a traffic report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

