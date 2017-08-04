Fiery crash kills Port St. Lucie man

-
A Port St. Lucie man died in a fiery crash when his car struck a concrete power pole early Friday morning, according to the police department.
Around 2 a.m. 31-year-old Randy Garcia's Acura, which was westbound on Port St. Lucie Boulevard, veered off the road near SW Greco Lane, struck the pole and caught fire, police said.
Responding officers put out the flames and took Garcia from the car so St. Lucie County Fire Rescue could transport him to Tradition Medical Center, police said.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Port St. Lucie Police said traffic homicide investigators are looking into the crash.
