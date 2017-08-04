Fiery crash kills Port St. Lucie man

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

Florida man banned from beach after passing out 'sugardaddy seeking sugarbaby' cards

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A Port St. Lucie man died in a fiery crash when his car struck a concrete power pole early Friday morning, according to the police department.

Around 2 a.m. 31-year-old Randy Garcia's Acura, which was westbound on Port St. Lucie Boulevard, veered off the road near SW Greco Lane, struck the pole and caught fire, police said.

Responding officers put out the flames and took Garcia from the car so St. Lucie County Fire Rescue could transport him to Tradition Medical Center, police said.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Port St. Lucie Police said traffic homicide investigators are looking into the crash.