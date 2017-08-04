Man accused of exposing himself to 4-year-old

He said it was just a joke gone bad.

A West Palm Beach man exposed himself to a 4-year-old girl during nap time at a school, Jupiter Police say.

Leonard White, 34, was arrested after the girl told police what happened, according to an arrest report.

White approached the girl while she was lying down for a nap and showed her his penis, the report states.

Then, the report states White tickled her belly, showing her his penis again and walked away.

The girl told police on July 12 he did not touch her anywhere else. She said the incident happened the week before.

She said she had her own area in the classroom behind a shelf to take a nap. The teacher was on the other side of the room, the report states.

The school’s director told investigators she asked White about the allegations. White told her he knelt down near the shelf to pick something up and his pants fell down a little, the report states. He said he picked them up right away.

The director said she told White to clock out from work and go home while the investigation was ongoing.

A detective reviewed a security camera in the classroom. The detective said he saw White in the recording walking back and forth past the victim. White is seen bending at the waist and reaching down with one arm while directly over the victim, the detective wrote.

An investigator with the Florida Department of Children and Families also reviewed the footage. The investigator said White appears to touch the victim in the video but the shot is obstructed by a decoration hanging from the ceiling,

The name of the school is redacted from the report. White is listed as a chef in the report.

White spoke to investigators at the Jupiter Police Department. He admitted he adjusted himself, pulled his penis out and exposed himself to the victim, the report states.

White was arrested on Aug. 3 and is charged with lewd, lascivious behavior to a victim under 16-years-old. He was released from jail on $15,000 bond.