Police: 70-year-old man displayed gun in Publix - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: 70-year-old man displayed gun in Publix

A 70-year-old man threatened another man with his gun in a Publix checkout line in Tequesta, according to a police report.

Lazare Cohen nearly hit Marc Renneberg with his car in the Publix parking lot at 500 N U.S. Highway 1 on Aug. 3 as Renneberg and his girlfriend walked inside, the report states.

The two told police in the report that they cursed at each other.

Renneberg said Cohen approached him inside at the checkout line and told Cohen to get out of his face.

Cohen lifted his shirt, showing a gun and telling him that he was “all talk,” the report states.

Renneberg said he feared Cohen would attack him so he turned around and ignored him.

Cohen then left the store in his vehicle, according to police.

Police conducted a traffic stop and talked to Cohen.

They said they found a loaded revolver in Cohen’s waistband.

Cohen told police he approached Renneberg in line to ask him if the yelling and cursing in the parking lot was necessary.

He said he put his hand over his revolver on the outside of his shirt to show he had it.

Cohen told police he asked Renneberg, “What are you going to do?”

Police arrested Cohen and charged him with aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a weapon. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $3,000 bond.

