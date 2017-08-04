Unregistered sex offender sought

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.More >>
Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.More >>
