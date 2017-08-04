Unregistered sex offender sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Unregistered sex offender sought

An unregistered sex offender is being sought in Palm Beach County, the sheriff's office said.

PBSO posted Roger Marshall's picture on Facebook and Twitter.

It said he needs to register and has not reported his residence.

The sheriff's office listed these vital statistics: DOB: 11/27/1954

Sex: M
Race: White
Height: 5’11
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Blue
Weight: 170 lbs
Identifying Marks: Scar on left arm, tattoo on left arm…
Last Known Address: EASTWOOD COURT #6, APPLETON, WI 54915
Offense: CT 1) FAILURE TO PROPERLY REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER

 

