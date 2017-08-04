Deputy facing $1.15M bond for sex crimes

-
Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.
Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.
A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy is facing eight new charges for sexually battering and molesting a child.
Port St. Lucie Police arrested Wisben Sanon on July 12 for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl twice in May. a 13-year-old girl twice in May.
The St. Lucie County State Attorney’s Office filed the new charges against Sanon on July 28.
A judge signed off on six counts of molesting a child and two counts of sexually battering a child.
Those are in addition to the two counts of sexual battery on a child police initially arrested Sanon on.
Records show the new charges are for the same incidents the victim came forward on.
He remains in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail on $1,150,000 bond.