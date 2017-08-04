Deputy facing $1.15M bond for sex crimes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputy facing $1.15M bond for sex crimes

A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy is facing eight new charges for sexually battering and molesting a child.

Port St. Lucie Police arrested Wisben Sanon on July 12 for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl twice in May.  a 13-year-old girl twice in May.

The St. Lucie County State Attorney’s Office filed the new charges against Sanon on July 28.

A judge signed off on six counts of molesting a child and two counts of sexually battering a child.

Those are in addition to the two counts of sexual battery on a child police initially arrested Sanon on.

Records show the new charges are for the same incidents the victim came forward on.

He remains in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail on $1,150,000 bond.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.