Website says officer was watching tv in cruiser - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Website says officer was watching tv in cruiser

Story Video: Click here

A story making the rounds online has come to the attention of Port St. Lucie police.

A website posted a video it claims shows a local police officer watching a football game while in his police cruiser.

The chief has launched an investigation.

The website, thefreethoughproject.com published the video.

But there are problems with what was posted.

The site says the officer was driving, but nowhere in the 26-second video do you see the officer driving.

Also, the author of the story says Florida law prohibits the use of electronic devices while driving.

That is not the case. 
But if you are driving while on a cellphone or using an electronic device -- and -- cause an accident -- you can be charged with distracted driving.

That does apply to police officers.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.