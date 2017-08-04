Website says officer was watching tv in cruiser

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

GRAPHIC: Video shows men shooting shark, laughing as its bleeds out

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

A story making the rounds online has come to the attention of Port St. Lucie police.

A website posted a video it claims shows a local police officer watching a football game while in his police cruiser.

The chief has launched an investigation.

The website, thefreethoughproject.com published the video.

But there are problems with what was posted.

The site says the officer was driving, but nowhere in the 26-second video do you see the officer driving.

Also, the author of the story says Florida law prohibits the use of electronic devices while driving.

That is not the case.

But if you are driving while on a cellphone or using an electronic device -- and -- cause an accident -- you can be charged with distracted driving.

That does apply to police officers.