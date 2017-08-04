Young girl meets her soon to be service dog

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

For Tiffany Savage and her 7-year-old daughter Eden, it was no ordinary Friday.

“She’s very excited, so am I,” said Savage.

Friday was the day the Dallas, Texas duo, met the newest member of their family.

“This is going to be life-changing, hopefully for our whole family,” said Savage.

In a photograph, you can see the “whole” family. You see Tiffany Savage and her husband, their two biological children, and their spouses, and their three adopted children.

All three adopted children have different special needs. “Our home is very chaotic all the time,” said Savage.

However, this latest addition to the family, they scouted out specifically because of how he can help with Eden’s specials needs.

Eden was born with fetal alcohol syndrome. She’s also on the autism spectrum and struggles with anxiety.

“We’ve just found animals are very calming to her," Tiffany said.

And it was no different when they met Scout, the Labradoodle who will soon be her fully-certified service dog thanks to Canines 4 Hope in Palm City.

While they can’t take him home yet, this family already has the hope they were looking for.

“Just to see her thrive right now I can’t put it in words," Tiffany said.

Scout will go home with them forever in December. Tiffany says she hopes this will inspire other mothers

to explore this avenue and help other children like Eden.

Scout does come at a large cost to the family. You can help support them at this link.