Local Venezuelan reacts to political unrest

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

These days, Sharon Taurel’s only way in, to her home city of Caracas, Venezuela is through WhatsApp. She set up a Friday afternoon phone call with her aunt, Evans Waale who later canceled.

“She's saying she has to erase every information from her cell phone because she needs to go out and buy some food because she ran out,” Sharon says, listening and translating Evans’ voicemail. “That she has to go right now, because now is when they have the food they need.”

Friday, the Venezuelan government removed its democracy-a move condemned by the United States and the international community.

It's the latest in move in years of political unrest from the South American, oil rich country.

The country's dwindling economy has left money there essentially useless, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Evans is one of four relatives still there. Sharon sends care packages monthly with cash, medicine and food.

“Half your head is with your Venezuelan family, how you can help them,” Sharon says.

For those who escape Venezuela and make it to the U.S. or other countries, they start over. Sharon, used to be a fashion designer, now she's a realtor.

“You really have to forget who you were and guess, who you can be here because you start from zero,” Sharon says.

Sharon wants the best for those still in Venezuela. That’s why it was important for her to vote among the thousands of Venezuelans who voted in West Palm Beach last month to decide who should lead the South American country.

The United States declared the election of Nicholas Maduro illegitimate-and doesn't recognize it.

Sharon would agree.

“No person, no government should be allowed to kidnap a whole country when it's more than demonstrated that the majority is against it,” she says.

Sharon moved with her husband and three kids to Royal Palm Beach five years ago. She went back in February but can’t go back now. It’s too risky, she says.