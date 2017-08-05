Man gets life for killing girlfriend

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison after confessing to killing and disemboweling his girlfriend because she called out her estranged husband's name during sex.

The Palm Beach Post reports 25-year-old Fidel Lopez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and sexual battery to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced Thursday.

Police say Lopez called 911 in 2015 and officers arrived to find Lopez crying in the bathroom next to 31-year-old Maria Nemeth's body. Lopez revealed that he became enraged with Nemeth when she called out her estranged husband's name.

According to an arrest report, Lopez started breaking objects in the room and punching holes in the wall before attacking and disemboweled her.

