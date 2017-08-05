Teacher gets prison term for 'upskirting' videos

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) -- A former New Jersey high school teacher who secretly recorded "upskirt" videos of several female students has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Adam Mayr must serve at least five years of the sentence imposed Friday before he becomes eligible for parole. The 39-year-old Washington Township, Gloucester (GLAW'-stur) County, resident had pleaded guilty to official misconduct and invasion of privacy charges.

Gloucester County prosecutors say Mayr made the videos while he was an English teacher at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford, a vocational high school. They say at least 24 victims were identified, and most of them were about 14 years old when the videos were made.

Authorities have said they don't believe that Mayr ever shared the videos with others.