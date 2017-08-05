McMaster stresses North Korea threat

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it is "impossible to overstate the danger" posed by North Korea.

In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been "deeply briefed" on the strategy on North Korea. Tensions have mounted with Pyongyang's two recent successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

McMaster reiterated the administration's position that all options, including a targeted military strike, are on the table. Still, he said the United States would "like to resolve it short of what would be a very costly war."

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Saturday on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program.