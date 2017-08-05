Jury convicts pair for sex trafficking of kids

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

CLEVELAND (AP) -- A Cleveland jury has convicted a man and woman of dozens of counts related to the sex trafficking of children as young as 9 years old.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2fhmBcP ) that 42-year-old Andre Boynton and 39-year-old Anika George were found guilty Friday of human trafficking, conspiracy and multiple counts of child rape and pornography.

Prosecutors say Boynton, serving a life sentence for child rape, ordered George, of North Royalton, over a prison phone to abduct boys in Cleveland and record her having sex with the boys and the boys having sex with a 14-year-old girl developmentally disabled girl.

They were also convicted of charges involving George photographing 11 elderly people in the nude at a nursing home where she worked.

George's attorney declined to comment. Boynton's attorney couldn't be reached Saturday.