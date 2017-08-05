Hundreds attend Back to School Expo

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

Many families are ready to get this upcoming school year started following WPTV’s Back to School Expo Saturday.

Hundreds of people joined WPTV for the exciting kick off to the school year, where they also got lots of information about different kinds of schools, extracurricular activities and resources they can use throughout the year.

PHOTOS: WPTV'S BACK TO SCHOOL EXPO 2017

“It gears the kids into getting in back to school mode,” said Sue Johnson, who visited the expo with her grandchildren.

Children and their families crowded the Mall at Wellington Green to hear from a variety of schools and organizations, all to ensure they stay healthy and safe throughout the school year.

"Important things like the child IDs with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is really something you can use and take away from here and it’s all free,” NewsChannel 5 Anchor Mike Trim said.

NewsChannel 5 Anchor Michael Williams said he thinks showing children WPTV staff are interested in their education inspires them to succeed this year.

PHOTOS: SELFIE STATION AT THE BACK TO SCHOOL EXPO

"We all remember that first day of school, whether it was first grade,” he said. “I met two first graders who were so wide-eyed. They’re thrilled to be going back to school. It’s fun to help give them a little head start.”

“It’s amazing,” NewsChannel 5 Anchor Ashleigh Walters said. “We have some many people in different parts of the community who we really feel like we get to connect with them.”