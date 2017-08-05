Dolphins reach out to Jay Cutler

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

MIAMI (AP) -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he has reached out to free agent quarterback Jay Cutler, who showed interest in signing with the team.

But Gase says he doesn't think the Dolphins are close yet to signing a quarterback in the wake of starter Ryan Tannehill's left knee injury, which could sideline him for the entire season.

Gase said Saturday he'd like to determine Tannehill's status before bringing in another quarterback. Cutler would likely compete with Miami backup Matt Moore for the starting job while Tannehill is out.

Tannehill, who missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his left knee, reinjured it a week into training camp Thursday. An MRI was inconclusive, and the Dolphins are consulting with specialists to determine whether surgery is necessary.

------