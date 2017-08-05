Former FSU track athlete sentenced to prison

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- A former track and field athlete in Florida is going to spend more than six years in prison after she was convicted of using stolen identities to file fraudulent tax returns.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that the 28-year-old Teona Rodgers was sentenced Friday and was also ordered to pay more than $151,000 in restitution.

Rodgers was on a track and field scholarship at Florida State University when she took part in a scheme to file fraudulent tax returns for 2011 and 2012 by using other people's personal information.

Authorities said they discovered the scheme in 2013 when notebooks and debit cards in other people's names were found in an apartment she had vacated. The personal information was used to file 64 fraudulent returns seeking nearly $466,000 in refunds.