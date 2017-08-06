Deadly shooting in Lake Worth

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge in 'Harry Potter', dies at 91

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Eat up! It's Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

GRAPHIC: Video shows men shooting shark, laughing as its bleeds out

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

5 things to watch in July jobs report: Wage growth, work week, blacks' unemployment rate.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

One person has died after an overnight shooting in Lake Worth.

It happened on Lake Avenue near Dixie Highway.

There was a fight inside a restaurant and one person died at the scene, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A second person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.