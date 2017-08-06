Deadly shooting in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deadly shooting in Lake Worth

One person has died after an overnight shooting in Lake Worth.

It happened on Lake Avenue near Dixie Highway.

There was a fight inside a restaurant and one person died at the scene, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A second person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

