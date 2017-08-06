MCSO warns about a 2nd suspcious stranger

Story Video: Click here

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents to be on alert and to talk to their kids after another suspicious incident where a stranger tried to grab a child.



This latest incident happened in Jensen Beach Friday night.



It happened just one day after a similar incident in the Golden Gate neighborhood on Thursday.



According to deputies, an 11-year-old boy was fishing at a retention pond near NE Linda and NE Sunview Terrace, when a man in a hoodie tried to grab him.



It happened around 9 PM. Fortunately, the boy was able to get away and tell his parents what happened.



“I really thought it was a safe area,” said Jensen Beach dad Jody Boyd. Boyd and his sons fish at the same retention pond regularly.



“I am definitely going to change what I do. I will never let my 13-year-old son over here by himself again,” said Boyd.



Thursday night in the Golden Gate area, a man driving by try to lure an 11-year-old girl into his car. She also was able to run away and report the incident.



While deputies do not believe the two incidents are related, they are asking parents to keep a close eye on their kids.



“Make sure the kids are telling you where they’re going,” said Corporal Norm Brush with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. “Check on them if they say they’re going to a friends house.”



MCSO responded to both incidents. However, no arrests have been made.