Man arrested after deadly shooting in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested after deadly shooting in Lake Worth

One person has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in Lake Worth.

Deputies say they have arrested Nelson Hernandez Mena.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, there was a fight inside a restaurant along Lake Ave. near Dixie Hwy. before the shooting happened.

One person died on-scene, and the other was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Mena has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and Aggravated Assault with a firearm.

