ATV crash injures two teenagers in Loxahatchee

Two teenagers were injured after a crash involving an ATV and another vehicle Sunday evening.

The crash happened near Tangerine Dr. and D Rd in Loxahatchee. 

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews found two ATV riders lying on the ground when they arrived.

The two teens were both rushed to a local trauma center by helicopter. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

 

 

 
