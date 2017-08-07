Fort Pierce fire destroys 2 antique cars - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce fire destroys 2 antique cars

Story Video: Click here

A man and woman were displaced Sunday morning after a fire ripped through their home in Fort Pierce.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the fire occurred at a home in 1700 block of Seaway Dr. around 7:30 a.m.

 

Officials said the fire originated in a carport, destroying two antique cars.

The cause is under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.