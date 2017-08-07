ATV crash sends 2 youngsters to hospital

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

A 10-year-old and a 16-year-old were injured after a crash involving an ATV and another vehicle Sunday evening in Loxahatchee Groves.

According to witnesses, the two victims were riding their ATV when a car came down the road and crashed into them near Tangerine Drive and D Road around 6:30 p.m.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews found two ATV riders lying on the ground when they arrived.

Christoper Stone, 9, who is friends with the two victims, witnessed the crash.

"A black Dodge was doing like 40 [mph] around here and then just slammed into the four-wheeler," Christopher said.

Christopher said he ran over to check on his friends and said the 10-year-old suffered serious injuries and wasn't breathing. The 16-year-old was alert but also badly injured.

"I was scared for them," Christopher said. "I was hoping he is OK, I hope he didn’t die."

Christopher's mother came to the scene shortly after.

“My son was at the bridge, and he called me and he was freaking out and said, 'Mommy come out here," said Christopher's mother, Chasity Luker. "I asked him why, and he wouldn’t tell me. So I came running through the woods, and I’d seen the little boy laying out there and I put my hand on his arm and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, sweetheart are you OK?’ But he was barely breathing.”

The two victims were flown to a local trauma center by helicopter.