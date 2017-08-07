Downtown parking to be discussed in West Palm

Whether you prefer street parking or parking in garages, the city of West Palm Beach wants to hear from you.
Right now the city is at a turning point and leaders are trying to figure out where to go from here.
At a forum Monday, leaders hope you can tell them how much parking is needed, where should it go, how much should it cost and what can be done to reduce the need for new expensive garages.
The way parking is set up now, city leaders say it tends to lead to traffic congestion. Congestion is something they have tried tackling over the summer with meetings on the Okeechobee Boulevard traffic.
In a release, the city said, "Parking is key to a successful downtown West Palm Beach. Too little of it inconveniences residents, shoppers and visitors. Too much of it leads to traffic congestion and saps the neighborhood’s vitality and walkability."
Monday's meeting is at City Hall in the Flagler Gallery Room from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.