4Th graders get free admission to national parks

(NBC) - As the new school year gets underway for students across the country, there's something parents of fourth graders should be reminded of.

All fourth graders and their families are granted free admission to national parks and other federal lands for a full year with a fourth grade pass.

 

The pass is valid for the duration of the fourth grade school year through the following summer -- beginning in September 2017 and ending in August 2018.

To get your pass, just visit the web site www.EveryKidInAPark.gov.

