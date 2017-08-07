4Th graders get free admission to national parks

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

GRAPHIC: Video shows men shooting shark, laughing as its bleeds out

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

(NBC) - As the new school year gets underway for students across the country, there's something parents of fourth graders should be reminded of.

All fourth graders and their families are granted free admission to national parks and other federal lands for a full year with a fourth grade pass.

The pass is valid for the duration of the fourth grade school year through the following summer -- beginning in September 2017 and ending in August 2018.

To get your pass, just visit the web site www.EveryKidInAPark.gov.

Courtesy NBC News Channel

